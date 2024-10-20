News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » It could have been a disaster if ....: Locals on blast near CRPF school

It could have been a disaster if ....: Locals on blast near CRPF school

By Shruti Bhardwaj
October 20, 2024 20:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Residents of Delhi's Rohini area woke up to the sound of a loud blast on Sunday morning. Its vibrations were felt in faraway houses, hundreds of metres away, they said.

IMAGE: NSG commandos inspect a damaged car after a blast occurred outside CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, Rohini in New Delhi, October 20, 2024. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

Locals said there was a "chemical-like" smell at the site and thick white smoke everywhere as panic gripped the Paschim Vihar area after the blast happened near a CRPF school.

 

"It wasn't like a firecracker, the sound was incredibly loud. And for 15-20 minutes, there was just smoke everywhere," said Kiran Sachdeva, a resident of the locality.

Sachdeva, in her 60s, described the blast as an "earthquake-like" shock, and said her house was about 200-250 meters away from the site.

Local businesses were affected by the explosion, with the fire brigade, police, bomb squad as well as a team of the NIA and NSG visiting the area to ascertain the cause of the explosion. No one was injured in the incident but the walls of the schools and some shops and a car nearby received damage, according to officials.

The usually-bustling streets were eerily quiet, with all shops and kiosks closed and their glass windows and signboards shattered.

Himanshu Kohli, a shopkeeper, said when he heard the blast, he ran towards the spot. He said white smoke filled the air and a strong, chemical-like smell emanated from the site.

"Glass windows and boards were broken. I got scared and returned to my shop," Kohli said.

Parents of school-going children, though relieved that it happened on a Sunday, couldn't help but wonder what could have been.

"My son studies in class 9 at that (CRPF) school. I couldn't help but be worried about him," said Rita Singh, another Paschim Vihar resident.

Anita Singh had just returned from the temple when she heard the "very loud explosion".

"I felt the vibrations in my house. It felt like someone's cylinder had exploded nearby. My children's school bus comes here and usually we stand at this (near the school) gate in the morning.

"But since today was Sunday, nobody got hurt. I shudder to think about how big a disaster it could have been if it had happened during the weekdays," she said.

Thirty-five-year-old Anish Malhotra woke up in fear when he heard the explosion.

"When I came outside, it was all smoky, but thankfully it was Sunday, and schools were closed, because there are two schools adjacent to each other here, he said.

Yet, people are wondering about the lingering smell of chemicals, which has heightened tension in the area, Malhotra said.

People also noted that the blast occurred in the festive season -- many are observing Karwa Chauth on Sunday and Diwali is also approaching -- when streets are filled with crowds.

"This road is pretty busy, and if it had happened in the evening, I don't know how much damage could have occurred. Today is Karwa Chauth, and many people would have been out celebrating here," Dhiraj Parana said.

Another local said he did not come out initially when the blast happened. Later when he went out, he saw some early morning shoppers running away.

"It looks like some mischievous activity. My child studies here and now there will always be a fear in my mind that anything can happen at any time," a woman lamented. "I've never witnessed something like this before," another resident said.

Officers of the National Security Guard, National Investigation Agency and the Delhi police have cordoned off the entire area of the explosion site.

They are collecting samples from the area, CCTV footage and other data to ascertain the cause of the blast, which is currently suspected to be a crude bomb, officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shruti Bhardwaj in New Delhi
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
10 injured in low-intensity IED blast in Bengaluru
10 injured in low-intensity IED blast in Bengaluru
Bomb hoax at 130 Delhi-NCR schools; IS role suspected
Bomb hoax at 130 Delhi-NCR schools; IS role suspected
Do not believe in false bomb threats: Delhi Police
Do not believe in false bomb threats: Delhi Police
How the markets will fare this week
How the markets will fare this week
Auto exports from India rise 14% in Apr-Sep period
Auto exports from India rise 14% in Apr-Sep period
Washington joins India squad for remaining NZ Tests
Washington joins India squad for remaining NZ Tests
S Africa expecting tough challenge in Bangladesh tour
S Africa expecting tough challenge in Bangladesh tour
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Security beefed up in Delhi after blast near school

Security beefed up in Delhi after blast near school

Delhi HC gets email threatening 'biggest bomb blast'

Delhi HC gets email threatening 'biggest bomb blast'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances