Saina Nehwal visited the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab, where she interacted with Border Security Force jawans.



Olympic medallist Saina also attended the Beating Retreat ceremony, a daily flag-lowering ceremony jointly conducted by the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers at the Wagah border, the border outpost located between Amritsar and Lahore.



Saina, who was accompanied by father Harvir also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram