5 injured in LPG cylinder blast at Bengaluru restaurant

5 injured in LPG cylinder blast at Bengaluru restaurant

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 01, 2024 16:14 IST
At least five persons were injured in a fire caused by a suspected LPG cylinder blast at popular Bengaluru eatery Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday, police said.

IMAGE: A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad also reached The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, after the explosion on Friday. Photograph: ANI on X

While there was no immediate word on the exact number of injured persons, police said at least five people have been taken to hospital.

 

The explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe at Kundanahalli led to a blaze. Police and Fire personnel have rushed to the spot.

"We received a call about a cylinder blast in Rameshwaram cafe. Immediately, a fire engine was rushed to the spot. Initial suspicions are that it is a cylinder blast. However, it is being ascertained. It is a minor blast and we have shifted those injured to the hospital. The incident occurred between 1.30 and 2 pm. We are probing it from all angles," a police officer said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
