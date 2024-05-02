News
Rediff.com  » News » Do not believe in false bomb threats: Delhi Police

Do not believe in false bomb threats: Delhi Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 02, 2024 10:55 IST
Taking note of false claims circulating in WhatsApp groups that bombs were detected in schools, Delhi Police on Thursday said the messages have 'no truth in them'.

IMAGE: Police personnel outside DAV School, R K Puram, in view of multiple-bomb threats in Delhi-NCR Schools, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police made an appeal to people to not believe in the audio messages that have surfaced on WhatsApp groups making false claims about the bomb threat that schools in Delhi-NCR received on Wednesday morning.

 

'Some audio messages are being pushed on WhatsApp and other chat groups that some suspicious objects were found in some schools,' a statement issued by the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

'These messages are false and have no truth in them. We request all to please convey further that these are false messages,' the statement said.

In a bomb scare of unprecedented scale, around 200 schools in Delhi-NCR received an identical threat e-mail on Wednesday claiming that explosives had been planted in their premises, triggering massive evacuations and searches as panic-stricken parents rushed to pick up their children.

Nothing was found during searches by authorities which later declared it a hoax.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
