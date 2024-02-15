News
Delhi HC gets email threatening 'biggest bomb blast'

Delhi HC gets email threatening 'biggest bomb blast'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 15, 2024 12:37 IST
Delhi high court's registrar general received a bomb threat through an email, with the police saying Thursday they have launched investigations.

A senior officer said an email was received by the registrar on his official account on Wednesday.

It stated that Delhi will witness an explosion tomorrow (on Thursday).

 

"This will be the biggest explosion in Delhi. Call the minister as well, all will be blown up," the mail read.

The police also said the security of Delhi high court and other district courts have been beefed up after the threat.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
