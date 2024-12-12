News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Farm profits likely to be higher this kharif season

Farm profits likely to be higher this kharif season

By Sanjeeb Mukhurjee
December 12, 2024 12:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India’s northern belt saw higher crop yields year-on-year as higher rainfall supported the production of paddy, while the southern belt and Gujarat were key laggards.

Rice cultivation

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Overall profitability in the agriculture sector is expected to be marginally higher at the pan-India level in the 2024-25 kharif season, driven largely by higher production and low input cost, but offset by the declining price of some produce, according to a report released by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd on Wednesday.

 

The report said that region-wise farm profitability in the northern belt was expected to be relatively better than in the southern belt, while the eastern and western belts presented a mixed bag.

The report was based on researchers’ interactions with various Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and farmers across India to gauge the on-ground situation regarding crop conditions, yields, and farm profitability during the kharif season in crop-year 2024-25 (July to June).

The country’s northern belt saw higher crop yields year-on-year as higher rainfall supported the production of paddy, while the southern belt and Gujarat were key laggards as the heavy downpours resulted in floods and significant crop losses, it said.

Major states in the northern belt include Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

The report further stated that, according to the government’s first advanced estimate, the overall production of food grains and oilseeds (which cumulatively accounted for more than 84 per cent of the total acreage in CY24) is expected to increase by six per cent and seven per cent year-on-year, respectively.

However, production of other key crops, such as sugarcane and cotton, is expected to decline by three per cent and eight per cent year-on-year, respectively.

However, declining crop prices (prices of key food grains and oilseeds have declined 3.2 per cent year-on-year) have partially offset the benefits of higher production during the year.

At the same time, the cost of cultivation has marginally declined by 1.3 per cent during the kharif season due to controlled inflation and a high base effect.

“Accordingly, we (Motilal Oswal) expect overall farm profitability to be marginally higher on a pan-India basis for the kharif season 2024-25,” the report said.

Higher reservoir levels and higher sowing of rabi crops (up 2 per cent Y-o-Y according to the latest available data) promise a brighter outlook for the rabi season, it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sanjeeb Mukhurjee
Source: source
 
Print this article
Lab Or Natural? What Diamond Would You...
Lab Or Natural? What Diamond Would You...
Will Skoda's New SUV Kylaq Make It big?
Will Skoda's New SUV Kylaq Make It big?
What Are New RBI Governor's Challenges?
What Are New RBI Governor's Challenges?
Kash Patel Woos The Senators!
Kash Patel Woos The Senators!
BWF Worlds: Treesa-Gayatri bag crucial win!
BWF Worlds: Treesa-Gayatri bag crucial win!
What's Saina Doing At Wagah?
What's Saina Doing At Wagah?
UP: Told to go to school, minor son kills mother
UP: Told to go to school, minor son kills mother

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
Nifty Next 50 steps up competition in largecap space
Nifty Next 50 steps up competition in largecap space
Growth Or Inflation? What Will RBI Gov Tackle?
Growth Or Inflation? What Will RBI Gov Tackle?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances