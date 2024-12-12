Kash Patel Woos The Senators!

US President-elect Donald J Trump has nominated Kash Patel to be the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, America's version of the CBI -- or rather the CBI is India's version of the FBI, which one must add is no caged parrot and operates independent of political intereference.

If Kash is confirmed by the United States Senate, he will run the FBI likely in the manner of J Edgar Hoover, the Bureau's legendary director who hunted real and imaginary enemies during his 48 year tenure as America's No. 1 G-man.

Given his controversial views -- he has vowed to shut down the FBI and send its agents to chase criminals -- Kashyap Pramod Vinod Patel, 44, the son of Indian immigrants, needs all the help he can get to win confirmation even in a Republican Majority Senate.

So Wednesday, December 11, saw Kash prowl the corridors of the Russell Senate Office Building on Capital Hill, courting one senator after another.

IMAGE: Kash Patel seen here after meeting Louisiana Senator John Neely Kennedy. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

IMAGE: Kash spotted on Capitol Hill, here and below. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: Kash loves to give the media bytes even though he has promised to send hostile journalists to prison, heresy in the Unted States, a country which values freedom of speech more than any other nation on earth. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: On Tuesday, Kash met with Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

IMAGE: Kash schmoozes with the media. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

IMAGE: Kash also met the influential South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

IMAGE: Will Kash be confirmed as the FBI director? Dunno, but he can look forward to being roasted by the Democratic senators on the panel soon. Photograph: Tierney Cross/Reuters

