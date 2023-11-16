Mourning A Slain Comrade

More and more Israeli soldiers are killed during the Israeli defence force's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Members of the military embrace each other at the funeral of Israeli soldier Yedidya Asher Lev, who was killed in northern Gaza, in the Israeli settlement Heinanit in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers patrol an area on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, here and below. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

