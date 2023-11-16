News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mourning A Slain Comrade

Mourning A Slain Comrade

By REDIFF NEWS
November 16, 2023 15:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

More and more Israeli soldiers are killed during the Israeli defence force's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: Members of the military embrace each other at the funeral of Israeli soldier Yedidya Asher Lev, who was killed in northern Gaza, in the Israeli settlement Heinanit in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers patrol an area on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, here and below. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Can Biden Force Israel To Cease Fire?
Can Biden Force Israel To Cease Fire?
Will These Babies Survive?
Will These Babies Survive?
Fleeing The Israeli Army In Gaza
Fleeing The Israeli Army In Gaza
Global demand headwinds could weigh on Bharat Forge
Global demand headwinds could weigh on Bharat Forge
WC PIX: Aus in control as play resumes
WC PIX: Aus in control as play resumes
Malaika-Arjun Party With David Beckham
Malaika-Arjun Party With David Beckham
Why Are Bangladeshis Protesting?
Why Are Bangladeshis Protesting?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Will This Child Survive War?

Will This Child Survive War?

When War Took Away Loved Ones

When War Took Away Loved Ones

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances