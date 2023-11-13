News
Fleeing The Israeli Army In Gaza

By REDIFF NEWS
November 13, 2023 08:59 IST
More than 100,000 Palestinians have fled south over the past two days, according to Israel, but they still face bombardment and dire conditions.

Palestinians have been able to evacuate due to a humanitarian pause in the fighting that the Israel army implemented in several neighbourhoods in northern Gaza for the first time after pressure from the Biden administration.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: Palestinians carry their children, who were wounded in an Israeli strike while moving southward after fleeing north Gaza as Israeli tanks roll deeper into the enclave on Salah al-Din road in central Gaza in this still picture taken from a video November 10, 2023. Photograph: Fadi Shana/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Smoke rises over Gaza as seen from southern Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Palestinian woman, who was injured in an Israeli strike and was admitted to the Al Shifa hospital, moves southward after fleeing north Gaza. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians look at a casualty of an Israeli strike, while moving southward after fleeing north Gaza in this still picture taken from a video. Photograph: Fadi Shana/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians record a video of a blood stain and a sandal after an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Bodies of Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli raid lie in hospital in the Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People check the damage after Israeli forces demolished houses of two Palestinians in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, here and below. Photograph: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Palestinian boy checks the damage after Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People walk amid rubble after Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Thomas Hand, the father of Irish-Israeli Emily Hand, 8, who was announced dead following the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists, then later confirmed as one of the hostages held in Gaza, points at an image of Emily on a poster with other hostages, in his hotel room where he was evacuated to, near the Dead Sea in Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli police check worshippers as they walk towards the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, ahead of Friday prayer in Jerusalem's Old City. Photograph: Latifeh Abdellatif/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Men with guns at the funeral of 11 Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli raid, during their funeral in Jenin camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Israeli tank maneuvers in Gaza as seen from southern Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Footage shows what the Israeli army says are tanks of their armed forces being deployed in Gaza,in this still image from video obtained by Reuters. Photograph: Israeli Army Handout/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: People light candles during a candlelight vigil in Beirut, Lebanon in support of Palestinians in Gaza. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Chabad-Lubavitch rabbis pray for the people of Israel inside the resting place of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M Schneerson, at the Old Montefiore cemetery in the Queens borough of New York City. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

