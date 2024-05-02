News
Rediff.com  » Business » RBI says 97.76% of Rs 2000 currency notes returned

Source: PTI
May 02, 2024 21:13 IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said 97.76 per cent of the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes have returned to the banking system, and only Rs 7,961 crore worth of the withdrawn notes are still with the public.

Rs 2000

Photograph: ANI Photo

On May 19, 2023, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation.

The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of the high value banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 7,961 crore at the close of business on April 30, 2024, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

 

"Thus, 97.76 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned," it said.

The Rs 2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

People can deposit and/or exchange Rs 2000 banknotes at 19 RBI offices across the country.

People can also send Rs 2000 bank notes through India Post from any post office to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts in India.

Public and private entities holding such notes were initially asked to either exchange or deposit them in bank accounts by September 30, 2023.

The deadline was later extended to October 7, 2023.

Deposit and exchange services at bank branches were discontinued on October 7, 2023.

Starting October 8, 2023, individuals have been provided with the choice of either exchanging the currency or having the equivalent sum credited to their bank accounts at the 19 offices of the RBI.

The 19 RBI offices depositing/exchanging the bank notes are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

The Rs 2000 banknotes were introduced in November 2016, following the demonetisation of the then-prevailing Rs 1000 and Rs 500 banknotes.

