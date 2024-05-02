No okay sought or given for Revanna's foreign travel: Govt

The ministry of external affairs on Thursday said that no political clearance was either sought from or issued by it in respect of travel of suspended Janata Dal-Secular MP Prajwal Revanna to Germany.

IMAGE: Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate addresses a press conference against Janata Dal-Secular MP Prajwal Revanna over his alleged involvement in the sex scandal, at the party office in Bengaluru, May 1, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said that no visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany.

Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is accused of sexual harassment of several women and is believed to be in Germany.

The Janata Dal-Secular has already suspended the Hassan MP.

"No Political Clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing while replying to a volley of questions on the MP's reported travel to Germany.

"Obviously, no visa note was issued either. No visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany. The Ministry has not issued visa note for any other country," the MEA spokesperson said.

Asked about whether the MEA may consider revocation of his passport in view of the allegations of sexual harassment against him, Jaiswal did not give a direct reply.

"As regards the possible revocation of the passport of any individual, I would refer you to the relevant provisions of the Passport Act 1967. We are not in receipt of any directions from any court in this regard," he said.

The government of Karnataka has set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the allegations against Revanna.