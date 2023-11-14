Will These Babies Survive?

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Newborns are placed in bed after being taken off incubators in Gaza's Al Shifa hospital after power outages. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A boy reacts next to a wounded Palestinian child following an Israeli strike,at a hospital as they seek medical treatment in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians are evacuated at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza strip. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians search for casualties at the house in Rafah, here and below. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

IMAGE: A man sits among rubble as Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike in Khan Younis. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike in Khan Younis. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Medical workers treat a Palestinian injured in an Israeli strike, using flashlights due to the power cut at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza. Photograph: Anas al-Shareef/Reuters

IMAGE: SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB

Bodies of unidentified Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes are transported before they are buried in a mass grave in northern Gaza. Photograph: Anas al-Shareef/Reuters

IMAGE: SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB

A mourner kisses the body of Ameer Arqawi, who was killed by Israelis, before his funeral in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers take a position inside Gaza, according to the Israeli defense forces. Photograph: Israeli Defense Forces/screengrab/Handout video/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli tank, as seen from southern Israel. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers in Gaza. Photograph: Israeli Army/screengrab/Handout video/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier drives down a road in southern Israel near the Gaza border. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier carries gallon containers with fuel to the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza. Photograph: Israeli Army/screengrab/Handout video/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians flee north Gaza to move southward as Israeli tanks roll deeper into the enclave. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Palestinians wait on the desert road (Cairo-Ismailia) in Egypt on their way to the Rafah border crossing to enter Gaza. Photograph: Hadeer Mahmoud/Reuters

IMAGE: White phosphorus fired by the Israeli army to create a smoke screen at the Israel-Lebanon border in northern Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli medics treat an injured man following anti-tank missiles that were fired from Lebanon towards Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border. Photograph: Gil Eliyahu/Reuters

IMAGE: The Israeli army says it struck militants in Lebanon who planned to launch rockets at Israel. Photograph: Israeli Army/screengrab/Handout video/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com