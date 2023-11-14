News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Will These Babies Survive?

Will These Babies Survive?

By REDIFF NEWS
November 14, 2023 10:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: Newborns are placed in bed after being taken off incubators in Gaza's Al Shifa hospital after power outages. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: A boy reacts next to a wounded Palestinian child following an Israeli strike,at a hospital as they seek medical treatment in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians are evacuated at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza strip. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians search for casualties at the house in Rafah, here and below. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

 

Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man sits among rubble as Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike in Khan Younis. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike in Khan Younis. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Medical workers treat a Palestinian injured in an Israeli strike, using flashlights due to the power cut at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza. Photograph: Anas al-Shareef/Reuters

 

IMAGE: SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB
Bodies of unidentified Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes are transported before they are buried in a mass grave in northern Gaza. Photograph: Anas al-Shareef/Reuters

 

IMAGE: SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB
A mourner kisses the body of Ameer Arqawi, who was killed by Israelis, before his funeral in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers take a position inside Gaza, according to the Israeli defense forces. Photograph: Israeli Defense Forces/screengrab/Handout video/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Israeli tank, as seen from southern Israel. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers in Gaza. Photograph: Israeli Army/screengrab/Handout video/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier drives down a road in southern Israel near the Gaza border. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier carries gallon containers with fuel to the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza. Photograph: Israeli Army/screengrab/Handout video/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians flee north Gaza to move southward as Israeli tanks roll deeper into the enclave. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Palestinians wait on the desert road (Cairo-Ismailia) in Egypt on their way to the Rafah border crossing to enter Gaza. Photograph: Hadeer Mahmoud/Reuters

 

IMAGE: White phosphorus fired by the Israeli army to create a smoke screen at the Israel-Lebanon border in northern Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli medics treat an injured man following anti-tank missiles that were fired from Lebanon towards Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border. Photograph: Gil Eliyahu/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Israeli army says it struck militants in Lebanon who planned to launch rockets at Israel. Photograph: Israeli Army/screengrab/Handout video/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Fleeing The Israeli Army In Gaza
Fleeing The Israeli Army In Gaza
This Is What WAR Looks Like
This Is What WAR Looks Like
Can Israel's Army Win The War?
Can Israel's Army Win The War?
Bandh Karo Yeh Electoral Bonds!
Bandh Karo Yeh Electoral Bonds!
Pick Your India Team For NZ Semi-Final
Pick Your India Team For NZ Semi-Final
727 Crorepati Candidates In MP!
727 Crorepati Candidates In MP!
Can China Win A War With US?
Can China Win A War With US?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Searching For Survivors: Hope Against Hope

Searching For Survivors: Hope Against Hope

Will This Child Survive War?

Will This Child Survive War?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances