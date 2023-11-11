Will This Child Survive War?

At least 10,812 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. About 40% of them were children.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Palestinian children at the site of Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians search for casualties in Khan Younis . Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian man moves pieces of rubble at the site of Israeli strikes in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers stand amid rubble in northern Gaza. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers with items found inside a workshop which they claim were used for weapon production and located on the lower floors of a residential building in northern Gaza. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinian boys at the site of an Israeli strike on a mosque in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian man inspects the site of the mosque struck by Israeli strikes in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians inspect the site of the Israeli strike on a mosque in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinian children look out from a window in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier operates inside a workshop which they claim was used for weapon production in northern Gaza. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Empty Beds, an installation in Tel Aviv, Israel, where 241 beds represent the number of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas terrorists. Photograph: Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians flee their homes during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers ride a military vehicle at Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier in northern Gaza. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers during a ground operation in a location given as Gaza, in this handout image released. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers amid the ongoing ground operation in the Gaza strip in this still image obtained from a handout video released by the Israel defense forces. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier gestures as military vehicles manoeuvre in northern Gaza. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: An explosion amid the Israeli army's ongoing ground operation against Hamas in this still image obtained from a handout video released by the Israel defense forces. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: May Hayat, survivor of the Nova festival where 260 Israelis died in the Hamas terror attack, takes cover as rocket sirens sound during her first visit to the scene of the attack near Re'im, Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian cancer patient lies on a bed in the cancer unit at Rantisi hospital, which according to doctors, is running out of supplies, putting dozens of patients at risk in Gaza City. Photograph: Reuters TV/via Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners react as they view bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli helicopter carries out an airstrike as seen from southern Israel. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Soldiers chat at an Israeli artillery position near the Israel-Lebanon border in northern Israel. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli customs K-9 unit member inspects a truck with humanitarian supplies bound for Gaza at the Nitzana border crossing in Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier stands on a naval ship as it sails on the Mediterranean Sea near Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com