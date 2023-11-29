The Joy Of Freedom!

Israel and Hamas exchanged more prisoners and hostages as the temporary truce was extended by two days.

IMAGE: Released Palestinian prisoner Lamees Abu Arkoob kisses her mother outside her home near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

IMAGE: Released Palestinian prisoners are released in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Family members arrive as released Hamas hostages are expected at the Sheba medical center in Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv district, Israel. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: People stand next to an ambulance waiting to transport the released hostages. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: People hold an Israeli flag as a helicopter carrying the released hostages arrives. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: The released hostages inside an ambulance. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: A Red Cross vehicle carrying hostages arrives at the Rafah border in southern Gaza. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Released hostages are helped by members of the International Committee of the Red Cross as they arrive at the Rafah border crossing. Photograph: Al Qahera News/Reuters TV via Reuters

IMAGE: Hostages are handed over by Hamas militants to members of the International Committee of the Red Cross in an unknown location in the Gaza Strip. Photograph: Hamas Military Wing/screengrab/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: People celebrate as the hostages are handed over in Gaza. Photograph: Hamas Military Wing/Handout/screengrab/Reuters

IMAGE: Displaced Palestinians participate in activity organised by volunteers in Khan Younis in southern Gaza to entertain and support the mental health of children affected by the conflict. Photograph: Arafat Barbakh/Reuters

IMAGE: Holocaust survivor David Lenga, 96, and Hamas attack survivor Ariel Ein-Gal at the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away' exhibit in Simi Valley, California, USA. Photograph: Jorge Garcia/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com