News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hugs And Tears As Hostages Arrive Home

Hugs And Tears As Hostages Arrive Home

By REDIFF NEWS
November 27, 2023 14:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Released hostages disembark from an ambulance at the border crossing with Gaza. Photograph: Al Qahera News/Reuters TV via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ruth Munder, a released Israeli hostage, walks with an Israeli soldier after her arrival in Israel. Photograph: Israeli Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Israeli family is reunited with released Israeli hostages shortly after their arrival in Israel. Photograph: Israeli Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Aviv Asher, two and a half years old, her sister Raz Asher, four and a half years old, and their mother Doron, released Israeli hostages, step off an Israeli military helicopter. Photograph: Israeli Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Adi Shoham, 38, her children Yahel Shoham, 3, and Nave Shoham, 8, and Shoshan Haran, released Israeli hostages, arrive in Israel, in this still image obtained from a handout video released. Photograph: Israeli Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Red Cross vehicle, part of a convoy believed to be carrying hostages abducted by Hamas, arrives at the Rafah border. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Hostages who were abducted by Hamas give a thumbs up as they are handed over by Hamas members to the International Committee of the Red Cross in an unknown location in Gaza, in this screengrab taken from video released. Photograph: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A convoy of vehicles carrying hostages abducted by Hamas arrives through the border crossing with Gaza. Photograph: Al Qahera News/Reuters TV via Reuters

 

IMAGE: People react to the convoy carrying released hostages in Ofakim, Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Hamas militants stand by vehicles as they hand over hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross in this screengrab taken from video released. Photograph: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Hamas militant interacts with members of the International Committee of the Red Cross in this screengrab. Photograph: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A boy waves an Israeli flag as people await a convoy carrying newly released hostages. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Israelis are committing genocide'
'Israelis are committing genocide'
When Hostages-Prisoners Were Released
When Hostages-Prisoners Were Released
Israeli Troops Leave Gaza
Israeli Troops Leave Gaza
Bhujbal wants Maratha panel, Kunbi certificates to go
Bhujbal wants Maratha panel, Kunbi certificates to go
Hardik's first words post Gujarat Titans exit...
Hardik's first words post Gujarat Titans exit...
SEE: When Imam-ul-Haq Got Married...
SEE: When Imam-ul-Haq Got Married...
Darlings Alia, Vijay Win OTT Filmfares
Darlings Alia, Vijay Win OTT Filmfares
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Are Israeli Soldiers Ready For Ceasefire?

Are Israeli Soldiers Ready For Ceasefire?

Children Are Tragic Victims Of War

Children Are Tragic Victims Of War

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances