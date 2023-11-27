Hugs And Tears As Hostages Arrive Home

IMAGE: Released hostages disembark from an ambulance at the border crossing with Gaza. Photograph: Al Qahera News/Reuters TV via Reuters

IMAGE: Ruth Munder, a released Israeli hostage, walks with an Israeli soldier after her arrival in Israel. Photograph: Israeli Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli family is reunited with released Israeli hostages shortly after their arrival in Israel. Photograph: Israeli Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Aviv Asher, two and a half years old, her sister Raz Asher, four and a half years old, and their mother Doron, released Israeli hostages, step off an Israeli military helicopter. Photograph: Israeli Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Adi Shoham, 38, her children Yahel Shoham, 3, and Nave Shoham, 8, and Shoshan Haran, released Israeli hostages, arrive in Israel, in this still image obtained from a handout video released. Photograph: Israeli Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A Red Cross vehicle, part of a convoy believed to be carrying hostages abducted by Hamas, arrives at the Rafah border. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Hostages who were abducted by Hamas give a thumbs up as they are handed over by Hamas members to the International Committee of the Red Cross in an unknown location in Gaza, in this screengrab taken from video released. Photograph: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A convoy of vehicles carrying hostages abducted by Hamas arrives through the border crossing with Gaza. Photograph: Al Qahera News/Reuters TV via Reuters

IMAGE: People react to the convoy carrying released hostages in Ofakim, Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Hamas militants stand by vehicles as they hand over hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross in this screengrab taken from video released. Photograph: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A Hamas militant interacts with members of the International Committee of the Red Cross in this screengrab. Photograph: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A boy waves an Israeli flag as people await a convoy carrying newly released hostages. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

