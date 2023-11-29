News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Children Of War And The Loss Of Innocence

Children Of War And The Loss Of Innocence

By REDIFF NEWS
November 29, 2023 09:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
 

IMAGE: Palestinian children sit by the fire next to the rubble of a house hit in an Israeli strike, amid a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis, Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Abigail Edan, who was released after being taken hostage, on the lap of her aunt Liron at the Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel in Petah Tikva, Israel. Photograph: Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli brothers Tal Goldstein-Almog, 9, and Gal Goldstein-Almog, 11, sit next to an Israeli soldier after being held released by Hamas. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Hostages are handed over by Hamas militants to members of the International Committee of the Red Cross, as part of a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel amid a temporary truce, in Gaza, in this screengrab taken from video. Photograph: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A helicopter carrying hostages arrives at the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Palestinian pushes a man in a wheelchair as people fleeing north Gaza move southward, while ambulances head towards north Gaza during a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, near Gaza City. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Egyptian drivers handle the luggage of Palestinians who are returning to Gaza at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip in Rafah, Egypt. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sami sits inside an ambulance, next to the body of his wife who died while receiving medical treatment in Egypt, as he waits to cross back into Gaza to bury her, at the Rafah border. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pilots and members of the media run for cover from sand as airplanes, transporting humanitarian aid destined for Gaza via the Rafah border area, land at Al Arish airport. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians walk among the rubble as they inspect houses destroyed in Israeli strikes during the conflict. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israel's President Isaac Herzog and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Kibbutz Beeri, one of the targets of the horrific Hamas terror attack. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A sign reading 'Gaza must be free' is stuck to a wall after three college students of Palestinian descent were shot over the weekend in Burlington, Vermont, USA. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Israelis are committing genocide'
'Israelis are committing genocide'
Hugs And Tears As Hostages Arrive Home
Hugs And Tears As Hostages Arrive Home
When Hostages-Prisoners Were Released
When Hostages-Prisoners Were Released
'We never lost hope': Worker rescued from tunnel
'We never lost hope': Worker rescued from tunnel
Rescued worker tells Modi how they survived
Rescued worker tells Modi how they survived
Shami All Set To Take Brands By Storm
Shami All Set To Take Brands By Storm
How Randeep Hooda Met His Bride Lin
How Randeep Hooda Met His Bride Lin
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Children Are Tragic Victims Of War

Children Are Tragic Victims Of War

Israeli Troops Leave Gaza

Israeli Troops Leave Gaza

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances