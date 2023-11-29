Children Of War And The Loss Of Innocence

IMAGE: Palestinian children sit by the fire next to the rubble of a house hit in an Israeli strike, amid a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis, Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Abigail Edan, who was released after being taken hostage, on the lap of her aunt Liron at the Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel in Petah Tikva, Israel. Photograph: Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli brothers Tal Goldstein-Almog, 9, and Gal Goldstein-Almog, 11, sit next to an Israeli soldier after being held released by Hamas. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Hostages are handed over by Hamas militants to members of the International Committee of the Red Cross, as part of a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel amid a temporary truce, in Gaza, in this screengrab taken from video. Photograph: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A helicopter carrying hostages arrives at the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian pushes a man in a wheelchair as people fleeing north Gaza move southward, while ambulances head towards north Gaza during a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, near Gaza City. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Egyptian drivers handle the luggage of Palestinians who are returning to Gaza at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip in Rafah, Egypt. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

IMAGE: Sami sits inside an ambulance, next to the body of his wife who died while receiving medical treatment in Egypt, as he waits to cross back into Gaza to bury her, at the Rafah border. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

IMAGE: Pilots and members of the media run for cover from sand as airplanes, transporting humanitarian aid destined for Gaza via the Rafah border area, land at Al Arish airport. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians walk among the rubble as they inspect houses destroyed in Israeli strikes during the conflict. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Israel's President Isaac Herzog and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Kibbutz Beeri, one of the targets of the horrific Hamas terror attack. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: A sign reading 'Gaza must be free' is stuck to a wall after three college students of Palestinian descent were shot over the weekend in Burlington, Vermont, USA. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com