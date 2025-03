Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel batted and bowled at the inauguration of the Swarnim Gujarat MLA Cricket League in Gandhinagar.

IMAGE: Bhupendrabhai ready to slam the ball. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bhupendrabhai waits for the ball.

IMAGE: An impressive pull, Bhupendrabhai!

IMAGE: Bhupendrabhai flights the ball skillfully.

IMAGE: Bhupendrabhai tosses the coin to begin proceedings.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com