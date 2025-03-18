IPL 2025 PIX: Dhoni, Jadeja, Ashwin hit the nets!

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni during Chennai Super Kings' nets session on Monday. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the centre of attention as Chennai Super Kings hits the nets in Chennai on Monday.



With IPL 2025 round the corner, it was time for some serious business in the training session.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

Returning to competitive cricket after a long break, Dhoni was seen sharpening his glove work, while spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin focused on their craft.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad practiced his strokes, while all-rounder Shivam Dube unleashed his power-hitting.

IMAGE: CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/X

Speedster Matheesha Pathirana bowled at full tilt, testing his teammates with fiery spells.



'Open Nets. Endless Fun!' CSK captioned the training photos on Instagram.

IMAGE: CSK pacer Matheesha Pathirana. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram