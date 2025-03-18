HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IPL 2025 PIX: Dhoni, Jadeja, Ashwin hit the nets!

IPL 2025 PIX: Dhoni, Jadeja, Ashwin hit the nets!

March 18, 2025 10:40 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni during Chennai Super Kings' nets session on Monday. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the centre of attention as Chennai Super Kings hits the nets in Chennai on Monday.

With IPL 2025 round the corner, it was time for some serious business in the training session.

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

Returning to competitive cricket after a long break, Dhoni was seen sharpening his glove work, while spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin focused on their craft.

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad practiced his strokes, while all-rounder Shivam Dube unleashed his power-hitting.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

IMAGE: CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/X

Speedster Matheesha Pathirana bowled at full tilt, testing his teammates with fiery spells.

'Open Nets. Endless Fun!' CSK captioned the training photos on Instagram.

Matheesha Pathirana

IMAGE: CSK pacer Matheesha Pathirana. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

Shivam Dube

IMAGE: Shivam Dube hits out. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram
 
REDIFF CRICKET
