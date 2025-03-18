IPL 2025 PIX: Dhoni, Jadeja, Ashwin hit the nets!

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the centre of attention as Chennai Super Kings hits the nets in Chennai on Monday.
With IPL 2025 round the corner, it was time for some serious business in the training session.
Returning to competitive cricket after a long break, Dhoni was seen sharpening his glove work, while spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin focused on their craft.
Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad practiced his strokes, while all-rounder Shivam Dube unleashed his power-hitting.
Speedster Matheesha Pathirana bowled at full tilt, testing his teammates with fiery spells.
'Open Nets. Endless Fun!' CSK captioned the training photos on Instagram.