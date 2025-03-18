HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2025: Hugs for Dravid as Samson joins Royals' training camp

IPL 2025: Hugs for Dravid as Samson joins Royals' training camp

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 18, 2025 11:52 IST

x

Sanju Samson with Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hugs Rahul Dravid. Photographs: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has joined his IPL team after completing his recovery from a finger surgery he underwent last month.

The 30-year-old cricketer, who finished his rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, attended the Royals' first practice session on Monday ahead of IPL 2025.

On his arrival at the training camp in Jaipur, Samson hugged head coach Rahul Dravid, who was sitting on a wheelchair following a leg injury.

Samson had suffered the injury after being struck by a bouncer from Jofra Archer during India's five-match T20I series against England. Following the injury, he underwent surgery to treat the damaged finger.

 

"Straight from the airport to our first practice match to making everyone smile like he does!," RR said in a post on X.

Sanju Samson

The RR skipper was seen interacting with his teammates, including India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, and head coach Rahul Dravid, among others.

2008 IPL champions Rajasthan Royals will kick off their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on March 23.

Although Samson has regained full fitness, it remains uncertain whether he will take the wicketkeeping gloves straight away. If he isn't deemed fit, Dhruv Jurel is likely to step in behind the stumps.

 

In another boost for RR, all-rounder Riyan Parag has fully recovered from a shoulder injury that had kept him out of the T20Is against South Africa and England.

Parag made his comeback in the second phase of the Ranji Trophy, scoring a half-century and bowling 26 overs against Saurashtra.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Samson's IPL wish: 'Bring back Buttler'
Samson's IPL wish: 'Bring back Buttler'
How Dravid shaped Samson's career as a Royal...
How Dravid shaped Samson's career as a Royal...
In Crutches Rahul Turns Up At RR Training
In Crutches Rahul Turns Up At RR Training
Cummins ready to rise and shine for Sunrisers at IPL
Cummins ready to rise and shine for Sunrisers at IPL
IPL 2025: Will Samson keep wickets?
IPL 2025: Will Samson keep wickets?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Marathi Movies On OTT

webstory image 2

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 3

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

VIDEOS

Watch: Modi and Tulsi Gabbard exchange sacred gifts during meet2:24

Watch: Modi and Tulsi Gabbard exchange sacred gifts...

Tulsi Gabbard meets S Jaishankar in Delhi2:04

Tulsi Gabbard meets S Jaishankar in Delhi

Nagpur riots: Mob torches vehicles, vandalise shops in Hasnapuri5:49

Nagpur riots: Mob torches vehicles, vandalise shops in...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD