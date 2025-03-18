IPL 2025: Hugs for Dravid as Samson joins Royals' training camp

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hugs Rahul Dravid. Photographs: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has joined his IPL team after completing his recovery from a finger surgery he underwent last month.

The 30-year-old cricketer, who finished his rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, attended the Royals' first practice session on Monday ahead of IPL 2025.

On his arrival at the training camp in Jaipur, Samson hugged head coach Rahul Dravid, who was sitting on a wheelchair following a leg injury.

Samson had suffered the injury after being struck by a bouncer from Jofra Archer during India's five-match T20I series against England. Following the injury, he underwent surgery to treat the damaged finger.

"Straight from the airport to our first practice match to making everyone smile like he does!," RR said in a post on X.

The RR skipper was seen interacting with his teammates, including India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, and head coach Rahul Dravid, among others.

2008 IPL champions Rajasthan Royals will kick off their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on March 23.

Although Samson has regained full fitness, it remains uncertain whether he will take the wicketkeeping gloves straight away. If he isn't deemed fit, Dhruv Jurel is likely to step in behind the stumps.

In another boost for RR, all-rounder Riyan Parag has fully recovered from a shoulder injury that had kept him out of the T20Is against South Africa and England.

Parag made his comeback in the second phase of the Ranji Trophy, scoring a half-century and bowling 26 overs against Saurashtra.