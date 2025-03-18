IPL 2025: Kiwis' daring entry into the CSK 'den'

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway on their arrival in Chennai. Photograph and Video: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

New Zealand duo of Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway joined Chennai Super Kings' training camp ahead of IPL 2025, in Chennai on Monday.



The two Kiwis form the crux of a solid and experienced CSK batting line-up, also comprising the likes of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, senior pro Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rahul Tripathi, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube among others.

'Double daring entry into the den!' CSK captioned the Instagram video of Ravindra and Conway's arrival.

Five-time champions CSK take on Mumbai Indians in Chennai on March 23.