Ricky Ponting and his shers

IMAGE: Ricky Ponting has an intense chat with Prabhsimran Singh. Photograph and video: Punjab Kings/X

Seventeen seasons, two playoff berths, a litany of failed leaders: Punjab Kings were IPL's perennial underachievers.

But 2025? It's different. A seismic shift. Ricky Ponting, the architect of victory, arrives, bringing structure and ruthless ambition.

Punjab Kings hit reset before the auction, entering with a Rs 112 crore war chest — and used it in style.

They made waves by signing Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore, their new leader.

Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal came in for Rs 18 crore each to anchor the bowling.

All-rounders Maxwell, Stoinis, Jansen, and Omarzai added depth and firepower.

Punjab finally looks ready to turn the tide.

Ponting's strategy, Iyer's calm leadership: a formula for success.