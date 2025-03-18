HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ricky Ponting and his shers

Ricky Ponting and his shers

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 18, 2025 01:16 IST

x

Ricky Ponting

IMAGE: Ricky Ponting has an intense chat with Prabhsimran Singh. Photograph and video: Punjab Kings/X

Seventeen seasons, two playoff berths, a litany of failed leaders: Punjab Kings were IPL's perennial underachievers.

But 2025? It's different. A seismic shift. Ricky Ponting, the architect of victory, arrives, bringing structure and ruthless ambition.

 

Punjab Kings hit reset before the auction, entering with a Rs 112 crore war chest — and used it in style.

 

They made waves by signing Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore, their new leader.

Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal came in for Rs 18 crore each to anchor the bowling.

All-rounders Maxwell, Stoinis, Jansen, and Omarzai added depth and firepower.

Punjab finally looks ready to turn the tide.

Ponting's strategy, Iyer's calm leadership: a formula for success.

Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Dada In Uniform: What Is Ganguly Up To?
Dada In Uniform: What Is Ganguly Up To?
SEE: Rishabh Pant Turns Rockstar
SEE: Rishabh Pant Turns Rockstar
IPL 2025: GT's bowling unit could be best
IPL 2025: GT's bowling unit could be best
IPL 2025 PIX: Kohli's intense prep
IPL 2025 PIX: Kohli's intense prep
SEE: Pant's emotional plea leaves players speechless
SEE: Pant's emotional plea leaves players speechless

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The World's Poshest Trains

webstory image 2

Gold Prices Go Up, Up & Up: A 10-Year Journey

webstory image 3

Humari Mango Puri Karo: 15 Sensational Mango Recipes

VIDEOS

Tamannaah stuns in a bodycon dress at birthday party0:36

Tamannaah stuns in a bodycon dress at birthday party

PM Modi pays last respect to Dharmendra Pradhan's father1:29

PM Modi pays last respect to Dharmendra Pradhan's father

Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Mumbai airport0:27

Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Mumbai airport

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD