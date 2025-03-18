Hardik Brings Gully Cricket to IPL

IMAGE: Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya went old school. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya ditched tradition and brought back the streets-style swag — skipping the coin toss in favour of a classic gully cricket “hand toss” to decide who bats first.

In a light-hearted pre-nets moment, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik went old school — using the good ol’ hand flip instead of a coin.

After two fun attempts, SKY finally guessed right… but in a heartwarming gesture, he let Tilak take the first strike.

Pure gully cricket energy... from playing on the streets to starring in the IPL!