HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Maharashtra Irrigation Officials Nabbed for Alleged Bribery Over Dam Project Payments

Maharashtra Irrigation Officials Nabbed for Alleged Bribery Over Dam Project Payments

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 28, 2026 09:02 IST

Two irrigation officials in Maharashtra have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe to release payments for dam repair work, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in government projects.

Key Points

  • Two irrigation officials in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, were arrested for allegedly accepting a ₹2 lakh bribe.
  • The officials allegedly demanded a bribe to release pending payments to a contractor for dam repair work.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught the officials accepting the bribe.
  • The case highlights ongoing efforts to combat corruption in government projects in Maharashtra.
  • An investigation is underway following the arrests under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Two officials from the irrigation department in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a contractor to release pending payment for work carried out on a dam, an official said on Saturday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday laid a trap and caught Ganesh Haridas Salgar (36), an executive engineer with the Ratnagiri Irrigation Division at Kuvarbav, and Shekar Chandramani Pawar (39), a junior clerk and typist, accepting the bribe, the official said.

 

The complainant, a construction company owner, had undertaken work to plug a leak in a dam under a minor irrigation scheme at Bolavli in Mandangad taluka of the district, the ACb said in a release.

While he had received two instalments for the work, Rs 11.3 lakh was deducted from the third instalment. In an attempt to recover the deducted amount, the complainant approached the department and followed up with the engineer concerned, it stated.

When the accused executive engineer allegedly demanded Rs 3.4 lakh to release the pending payment, the contractor lodged a complaint with the ACB, the official said.

A case has been registered against the duo under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and a probe is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

MSEDCL Engineer Nabbed for Allegedly Accepting Bribe
MSEDCL Engineer Nabbed for Allegedly Accepting Bribe
Two Jail Staffers Held for Accepting Bribe in Thane
Nashik Officials Nabbed for Alleged Bribery: How the Anti Corruption Bureau Acted
Nashik Officials Nabbed for Alleged Bribery: How the Anti Corruption Bureau Acted
23 feared dead after dam breach in Maha's Ratnagiri
23 feared dead after dam breach in Maha's Ratnagiri
Maharashtra Construction Project Halted by Alleged Extortionists
Maharashtra Construction Project Halted by Alleged Extortionists

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

PM Modi all set to inaugurate Phase -1 of Noida International Airport at Jewar, security heightened2:05

PM Modi all set to inaugurate Phase -1 of Noida...

Watch: Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah takes oath as Prime Minister of Nepal3:53

Watch: Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah takes oath...

Kriti Sanon Leaves Fans Speechless with Her Style1:00

Kriti Sanon Leaves Fans Speechless with Her Style

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO