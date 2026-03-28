Maharashtra Irrigation Officials Nabbed for Alleged Bribery Over Dam Project Payments

Two irrigation officials in Maharashtra have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe to release payments for dam repair work, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in government projects.

Key Points Two irrigation officials in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, were arrested for allegedly accepting a ₹2 lakh bribe.

The officials allegedly demanded a bribe to release pending payments to a contractor for dam repair work.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught the officials accepting the bribe.

The case highlights ongoing efforts to combat corruption in government projects in Maharashtra.

An investigation is underway following the arrests under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Two officials from the irrigation department in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a contractor to release pending payment for work carried out on a dam, an official said on Saturday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday laid a trap and caught Ganesh Haridas Salgar (36), an executive engineer with the Ratnagiri Irrigation Division at Kuvarbav, and Shekar Chandramani Pawar (39), a junior clerk and typist, accepting the bribe, the official said.

The complainant, a construction company owner, had undertaken work to plug a leak in a dam under a minor irrigation scheme at Bolavli in Mandangad taluka of the district, the ACb said in a release.

While he had received two instalments for the work, Rs 11.3 lakh was deducted from the third instalment. In an attempt to recover the deducted amount, the complainant approached the department and followed up with the engineer concerned, it stated.

When the accused executive engineer allegedly demanded Rs 3.4 lakh to release the pending payment, the contractor lodged a complaint with the ACB, the official said.

A case has been registered against the duo under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and a probe is underway, he added.