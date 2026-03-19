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Home  » News » Nashik Officials Nabbed for Alleged Bribery: How the Anti Corruption Bureau Acted

Nashik Officials Nabbed for Alleged Bribery: How the Anti Corruption Bureau Acted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 19, 2026 20:41 IST

In Nashik, Maharashtra, two Zilla Parishad officials have been arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to expedite the payment of contractor bills, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Key Points

  • A Zilla Parishad executive engineer and an accountant in Nashik were arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe.
  • The officials allegedly sought Rs 50,000 to clear bills worth Rs 16.19 lakh for a contractor.
  • The Anti Corruption Bureau caught the officials accepting the bribe in the old ZP building.
  • The accused have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is ongoing.

A Zilla Parishad executive engineer and an accountant were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau in Nashik for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, an official said on Thursday.

Executive engineer Vaishali Thakare (42) and senior assistant accountant Arun Dharankar of the Nashik ZP small irrigation department had sought the bribe from a contractor in return for clearing his work bills of Rs 16.19 lakh, the official said.

 

"They were held while accepting Rs 50,000 bribe in the old ZP building here on Wednesday. They have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act. Further probe is underway," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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