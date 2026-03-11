HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MSEDCL Engineer Nabbed for Allegedly Accepting Bribe

MSEDCL Engineer Nabbed for Allegedly Accepting Bribe

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
March 11, 2026 10:44 IST

An assistant engineer from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Raigad has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in India's public sector.

Key Points

  • An MSEDCL assistant engineer in Raigad was arrested for allegedly demanding a Rs 1.5 lakh bribe.
  • The engineer demanded the bribe to issue an estimate for a 200 KV transformer installation project.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap and caught the engineer accepting the bribe at the MSEDCL office.
  • An FIR has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an assistant engineer with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Raigad for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh, the ACB said on Wednesday.

A person had obtained a consent letter for the installation of a 200 KV transformer for business purposes at Pali, Khalapur, in Raigad district.

 

To issue the necessary estimate for this project, the accused, posted in Khalapur, demanded a bribe of Rs 1.7 lakh and reduced it to Rs 1.5 lakh after negotiations, ACB's Deputy Superintendent of Police Sarita IS Bhosale said.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the person approached the Raigad unit of the ACB, which laid a trap at the MSEDCL office on Monday and apprehended the accused while accepting Rs 1.5 lakh as bribe, the official said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused at the Khalapur police station under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
