MSEDCL Engineer Nabbed for Allegedly Accepting Bribe

An assistant engineer from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Raigad has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in India's public sector.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an assistant engineer with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Raigad for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh, the ACB said on Wednesday.

A person had obtained a consent letter for the installation of a 200 KV transformer for business purposes at Pali, Khalapur, in Raigad district.

To issue the necessary estimate for this project, the accused, posted in Khalapur, demanded a bribe of Rs 1.7 lakh and reduced it to Rs 1.5 lakh after negotiations, ACB's Deputy Superintendent of Police Sarita IS Bhosale said.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the person approached the Raigad unit of the ACB, which laid a trap at the MSEDCL office on Monday and apprehended the accused while accepting Rs 1.5 lakh as bribe, the official said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused at the Khalapur police station under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said.