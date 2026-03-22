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Home  » News » Maharashtra Construction Project Halted by Alleged Extortionists

Maharashtra Construction Project Halted by Alleged Extortionists

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 22, 2026 12:25 IST

A construction project in Palghar, Maharashtra, faces disruption as police investigate an alleged extortion attempt where individuals demanded money from a sub-contractor to allow work to continue.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A construction project in Palghar, Maharashtra, was allegedly halted by individuals demanding extortion money.
  • The accused allegedly threatened labourers and blocked access to the construction site.
  • Police have registered a case against more than 15 people for extortion, unlawful assembly, and criminal intimidation.
  • The sub-contractor reported that the accused demanded a monthly payment of Rs 5 lakh to allow the construction work to continue.

Police have registered a case against more than 15 persons for allegedly obstructing a construction work and demanding money from a sub-contractor in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Sunday.

According to the sub-contractor's complaint, the accused allegedly threatened labourers and forced them to flee the site where he was overseeing the construction of a protective wall for a company at Musarne in the Wada area on Friday.

 

Later that evening, the accused allegedly arrived in luxury cars, used an earth-excavating machine to dig a hole blocking the company's access road, and demanded a monthly payment of Rs 5 lakh to allow the work to continue.

Police Investigation and Charges

Based on the complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case against five identified and more than 10 unidentified persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for extortion, unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation and intentional insult, an official from Wada police station said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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