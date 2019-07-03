Maha: 6 dead, 18 missing as dam breaches in Ratnagiri

July 03, 2019 10:23 IST

At least six people were killed and 18 missing after a dam in Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region breached following incessant rains leading to flood-like situation in downstream villages, officials said on Wednesday.

The Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district developed a breach late on Tuesday night night after heavy rains, a district official said.

So far six bodies have been recovered, he said, adding according to villagers 18 people are still missing.

The dam breach caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages, with as many as 12 houses being swept away.

Search operations are underway, the official said.