Maha: 6 dead, 18 missing as dam breaches in Ratnagiri

At least six people were killed and 18 missing after a dam in Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region breached following incessant rains leading to flood-like situation in downstream villages, officials said on Wednesday.
The Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district developed a breach late on Tuesday night night after heavy rains, a district official said.
So far six bodies have been recovered, he said, adding according to villagers 18 people are still missing.
The dam breach caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages, with as many as 12 houses being swept away.
Search operations are underway, the official said.