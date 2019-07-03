News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maha: 6 dead, 18 missing as dam breaches in Ratnagiri

Maha: 6 dead, 18 missing as dam breaches in Ratnagiri

July 03, 2019 10:23 IST

At least six people were killed and 18 missing after a dam in Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region breached following incessant rains leading to flood-like situation in downstream villages, officials said on Wednesday.

The Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district developed a breach late on Tuesday night night after heavy rains, a district official said.

 

So far six bodies have been recovered, he said, adding according to villagers 18 people are still missing.

The dam breach caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages, with as many as 12 houses being swept away.

Search operations are underway, the official said.

Photographs: ANI
© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

When Amitav Ghosh issues a warning, it's time to listen

When Amitav Ghosh issues a warning, it's time to listen

Mullaperiyar dam: An unimaginable disaster waiting to happen

Mullaperiyar dam: An unimaginable disaster waiting to happen

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use