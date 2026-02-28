HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump lauds Pak amid its 'open war' against Afghanistan

By Yoshita Singh
Last updated on: February 28, 2026 09:25 IST

Amid rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, President Trump voices strong support for Pakistan, praising its leadership and overall performance.

Trump praises Sharif, Asim Munir

IMAGE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir meets US President Donald Trump at the White House. Photograph: White House

Key Points

  • US President Donald Trump expressed strong rapport with Pakistan, praising its PM and Field Marshal Asim Munir.
  • Trump said Pakistan is performing 'terrifically well' despite regional tensions.
  • US Under Secretary of State expressed condolences for lives lost in the conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban.
  • The US supports Pakistan's 'right to defend itself against Taliban attacks'.

Amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, United States President Donald Trump has said he gets along with Pakistan very well and that the country is doing 'terrifically well'.

"I would, but I get along with Pakistan very well, very, very well. You have a great prime minister, you have a great General there. You have a great leader, two of the people that I really respect a lot, and I think that Pakistan is doing terrifically well," he said.

 

Trump was responding to a question on Pakistan waging an 'open war' against Afghanistan and whether he would intervene to stop the fighting.

US Support for Pakistan

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker said in a post on X that she spoke Friday with Pakistan Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch to 'express condolences for lives lost in the recent conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban. We continue to monitor the situation closely and express support for Pakistan's right to defend itself against Taliban attacks'.

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
