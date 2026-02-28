HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Air India flight diverted as Israel shuts airspace

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 28, 2026 14:46 IST

Air India rerouted its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight to Mumbai after Israel closed its airspace due to regional tensions.

IMAGE: Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, on February 28, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

  • Air India diverted its Delhi to Tel Aviv flight to Mumbai due to the closure of Israeli airspace.
  • The airspace closure is a result of attacks on Iran by Israel and the US, impacting flight operations.
  • Air India is closely monitoring the safety and security environment and will adjust operations as needed.
  • IndiGo is also monitoring the regional situation and prepared to implement necessary adjustments to flight schedules.
  • Passengers are advised to check their flight status due to potential disruptions caused by the airspace closures.

Air India on Saturday diverted its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight to Mumbai due to the closure of Israeli airspace.

Israel and the United States have launched attacks on Iran, following which some airspaces are closed for flight operations.

 

'AI139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 28 February is air returning to India due to the closure of airspace in Israel and in the interest of the safety of passengers and crew,' the airline said in a statement.

An airline official said the flight has been diverted to Mumbai.

'We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as needed,' Air India said.

The flight, operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft, was airborne for more than five hours, and the airline decided to return when it was in Saudi Arabian airspace, according to information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Air India also regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation.

IndiGo Monitoring Regional Airspace

Meanwhile, IndiGo said it was closely monitoring regional updates concerning Iran and its airspace.

'Our teams stand prepared to implement any necessary adjustments as the situation evolves,' it said in a post on X and asked passengers to check their flight status prior to departure.

Flightradar24.com, in a post on X, said the closed airspaces are affecting lots of flights and airlines.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
