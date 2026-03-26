Iran says Hormuz route open for India; rules out talks with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran has permitted transit for nations such as India, China, Russia, Iraq and Pakistan.

IMAGE: An Indian LPG carrier after transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Government of India /ANI Photo

Key Points Iran has allowed Indian and other 'friendly' vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz under strict conditions.

Passage is limited to 'non-hostile' ships and requires coordination with Iranian authorities.

Iran has ruled out negotiations, insisting on continuing its policy of 'resistance'.

Tehran warns that any ceasefire without guarantees could lead to renewed conflict.

The US maintains pressure with troop deployments, even as conflicting claims emerge on possible talks.

Iran has allowed the passage of vessels from 'friendly countries', including India, through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, even as it ruled out any negotiations and reiterated its commitment to continue military resistance in the ongoing conflict.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran has permitted transit for nations such as India, China, Russia, Iraq and Pakistan.

The move offers partial relief to global energy markets, as the Strait remains a critical artery for oil, gas and fertiliser shipments.

The Iranian mission in New York clarified that 'non-hostile vessels' may pass through the Strait, provided they do not support actions against Iran and comply with security protocols.

However, passage is now subject to prior coordination with Iranian authorities.

The development follows an appeal by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who warned that the prolonged closure of the Strait is disrupting global supplies at a crucial time and urged an immediate end to the conflict.

No negotiations underway with US: Araghchi

Despite easing restrictions for select countries, Araghchi made it clear that Iran is not open to negotiations at present.

"There are no negotiations underway," he said, asserting that Tehran's policy remains one of 'resistance' against what it termed 'American-Israeli aggression'.

He dismissed the reliability of international guarantees and warned that any ceasefire without credible assurances would only lead to renewed conflict.

"A ceasefire without guarantees is a vicious cycle," he said, adding that Iran seeks both deterrence and compensation for damages suffered.

Araghchi also claimed that Iran's retaliatory campaign -- comprising dozens of counterstrikes -- has strengthened its strategic position and deterred further attacks.

Iran wants to talk: Trump

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump said Iran is keen on negotiations but hesitant to admit it publicly.

He claimed US actions in the region have put pressure on Tehran, even as Washington, DC continues to reinforce its military presence.

Amid rising tensions, reports suggest the US has ordered additional troop deployments from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, while Iranian officials have warned of strong retaliation against any attempt to target its territory.