Iran rejects US 15-point plan, tables own demands

According to the Iranian foreign ministry, the US proposal -- reportedly delivered through mediators -- is too onerous and unrealistic for Tehran to accept.

IMAGE: Smoke rises over Azadi Square following a strike, in Tehran, on April 6, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Photograph: Social Media via Reuters

Key Points Iran calls the US 15-point proposal 'excessively demanding' and rejects it.

Tehran says it has formalised its own conditions for ending hostilities.

Raises suspicion over a US 'pilot rescue' operation in Isfahan.

Iran and Oman hold talks to ensure safe maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran on Monday described the 15-point proposal from the United States to end the conflict in West Asia and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz as 'excessively demanding', stating that it has prepared its own set of demands to end hostilities, which have now entered their second month.

Tehran Sets Its Own Conditions

According to the Iranian foreign ministry, the US proposal -- reportedly delivered through mediators -- is too onerous and unrealistic for Tehran to accept.

The ministry, in a statement, noted that Tehran has now compiled and formalised its own demands, signalling that negotiations will proceed only if these conditions are met.

Suspicion Over US Rescue Operation

The ministry also said that the possibility of a recent 'pilot rescue in Isfahan' in central Iran being a deceptive operation aimed at seizing Tehran’s enriched uranium cannot be ignored.

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump stated that a high-risk rescue operation was conducted deep inside Iran to retrieve a US service member who was part of the crew of an F-15 fighter jet that was downed by the Islamic Republic last week.

Ceasefire Concerns Raised

The Iranian foreign ministry further cautioned that a ceasefire could simply offer the opposing side a chance to regroup and resume hostilities if underlying issues are not addressed.

'The US 15-point proposal is excessively demanding. We have compiled and formalised our own set of demands. The possibility that the 'pilot rescue in Isfahan' was a deceptive operation aimed at seizing Iran's enriched uranium cannot be ignored. A ceasefire risks becoming an opportunity for the opposing side to regroup and continue its actions,' the Iranian foreign ministry said.

Talks with Oman on Maritime Safety

On the diplomatic front, Iran said talks with Oman are ongoing to establish protocols that would ensure the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Sunday, the foreign ministry of Oman stated that the Sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Iran have initiated discussions on ensuring the smooth flow of maritime transit through the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz amid the prevailing regional conflict.

Details of Oman-Iran Meeting

According to a statement issued by the ministry on X, the two sides held a meeting on Saturday, April 4, at the level of deputy foreign ministers, with participation from specialists representing both countries.

The statement noted that the discussions focused on 'possible options for ensuring the smooth flow of transit' through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor that handles a significant share of the world's energy shipments.

'The Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran held a meeting on April 4, 2026 CE, at the level of deputy ministers in the foreign ministries of the two countries, attended by specialists from both sides. The meeting discussed possible options for ensuring the smooth flow of transit through the Strait of Hormuz amid the circumstances currently prevailing in the region,' the statement read.

Next Steps Under Review

During the meeting, experts from both sides presented a range of proposals and perspectives aimed at maintaining stability and uninterrupted maritime movement in the region.

These proposals will be further studied, the statement added.