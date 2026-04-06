IRGC intelligence chief Majid Khademi killed in US-Israeli strikes

A top Iranian intelligence official's assassination has ignited regional tensions, with Iran blaming the US and Israel, as the IDF targets Hezbollah and global partners urge de-escalation.

IMAGE: Major General Majid Khademi. Photograph: @IDF/X

Key Points A high-ranking Iranian Revolutionary Guard intelligence chief was killed in an attack, escalating tensions in the region.

The Revolutionary Guard has accused the United States and Israel of orchestrating the assassination.

The IDF is actively striking Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut and eliminating terrorists responsible for the deaths of Israeli soldiers.

Global partners are coordinating to de-escalate tensions and protect civilian and energy infrastructure in West Asia and the Gulf region.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps carried out Operation True Promise 4, targeting US-Israeli positions.

Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Monday that the Israel Air Force assassinated the chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Intelligence Majid Khademi as he threatened to hunt down the Iranian leaders "one by one".

In an address following a situational assessment meeting with Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir and senior military officials, Katz said, "The (Iranian) Revolutionary Guards shoot at civilians and we eliminate the heads of terrorists."

"Iran's leaders live with a sense of persecution. We will continue to hunt them down one by one," the Israeli minister warned.

Israel will continue to attack Iran's vital infrastructure to weaken its economic backbone and missile manufacturing capabilities, he said.

"We struck hard at the steel infrastructure and the petrochemical industry - and today and every day the continuation will come," Katz said.

Israel

Khademi entered the role of IRGC intel chief several months ago, following the killing of his predecessor Mohammad Kazemi by Israel during the June 2025 war.

Israel has assassinated several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the opening salvo launched by the Jewish state and the US on February 28.

Meanwhile, local media here reported that frantic diplomatic efforts were underway to negotiate a ceasefire following US President Donald Trump's threats to bomb Iran's vital infrastructure if a deal is not made by his Tuesday deadline.

Trump told the news website Axios on Sunday that his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were holding "intense negotiations" with the Iranians, but if a deal wasn't made to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, he was "blowing up everything".