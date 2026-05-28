Instagram Influencer Nabbed For Copper Wire Theft In Latur

A 19-year-old Instagram influencer, known as 'Queen Reel Star,' has been arrested in Latur for allegedly stealing copper wire and selling it for scrap, highlighting the intersection of social media and criminal activity.

Key Points Instagram influencer Priya Kamble arrested in Latur for alleged copper wire theft.

Kamble, known as 'Queen Reel Star' on Instagram, has approximately 32,000 followers.

Police recovered Rs 41,000 believed to be proceeds from selling stolen copper wire.

A case of copper wire theft was registered at the MIDC police station.

A 19-year-old woman with thousands of followers on Instagram has been arrested here for allegedly stealing copper wire from a construction site, police said on Thursday.

Instagram Influencer's Arrest

Acting on a tip-off, a Local Crime Branch team led by inspector Sudhakar Bawkar intercepted Priya Jitendra Kamble (19) near a school on Wednesday, an official said.

During questioning, Kamble allegedly confessed to stealing copper wire from an under-construction site near Buddha Vihar in the Prakash Nagar area and selling it to scrap dealers, he said.

Surprise Discovery By Police

Police were taken by surprise to learn that she was active on Instagram under the name 'Queen Reel Star' and had nearly 32,000 followers.

Police recovered Rs 41,000, believed to be the proceeds from the sale of the stolen copper wire, from her possession.

Ongoing Investigation

A case of copper wire theft had already been registered at the MIDC police station which took Kamble in its custody and was conducting further probe, the official said.