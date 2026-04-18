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Four Held In Palghar For Copper Cable Theft

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 18, 2026 12:21 IST

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Four individuals have been arrested in Palghar, Maharashtra, for the theft of copper cables valued at Rs 3.40 lakh, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat property crime in the region.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Four individuals, including a scrap buyer, have been arrested in Palghar for allegedly stealing copper cables.
  • The copper cables, valued at Rs 3.40 lakh, were stolen from a newly constructed building in Virar.
  • Two of the accused are repeat offenders previously booked for a similar theft in Mumbai in 2021.
  • Police seized the stolen copper cables and a WagonR car used in the crime.

Police have arrested four persons, including a scrap buyer, for allegedly stealing copper cables valued at Rs 3.40 lakh in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, the theft occurred between February 23 and March 13 at a newly constructed building in Virar (West). An unknown person entered a flat on the 9th floor and decamped with multiple bundles of copper wires.

 

Investigation Into Copper Cable Theft

A case was subsequently registered at the Bolinj Police Station under Sections 305(A), 3(5), and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said two of the four accused are repeat offenders who were previously booked by the D.N. Nagar police station in Mumbai for a similar theft in 2021.

Police Recover Stolen Goods

"The Crime Detection Team has succeeded in arresting the accused who stole bundles of copper wire and seized the items in question. Along with the stolen goods worth Rs 3,40,214, we have also seized a WagonR car worth Rs 3,50,000 used to commit the crime. A search is underway for the remaining accused and the rest of the stolen property," stated an official release by the MBVV Police.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the accused could face charges related to theft and property offences. The investigation will likely focus on recovering the remaining stolen property and identifying any other individuals involved in the crime. Copper theft is a recurring problem in many Indian cities due to the metal's high value.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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