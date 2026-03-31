Social Media Influencer Arrested in Thane for Alleged Weapons Stockpile

A prominent social media influencer in Thane has been arrested after police discovered a hidden stockpile of illegal weapons at his home, raising serious questions about his intentions and potential criminal activities.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points Surendra Panduranga Patil, a social media influencer with over 300,000 Instagram followers, was arrested in Thane for illegal weapons possession.

Police discovered a hidden cache of weapons, including pistols, revolvers, air guns, and hundreds of cartridges, at Patil's residence.

The seized weapons, some marked 'Made in USA,' and ammunition are estimated to be worth ₹1 million.

Authorities are investigating whether Patil intended to create a 'mini-army' or supply weapons to local criminals, despite his claim that they were props for social media videos.

Patil, already a history-sheeter, faces new charges under the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

A 55-year-old builder and social media influencer has been arrested for alleged possession of a cache of weapons in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Surendra Panduranga Patil, who has more than three lakh followers on Instagram, was arrested on Saturday night, just a week after being released on bail in a separate case, an official said.

Weapons Cache Discovered

"Acting on a tip-off, our team searched Patil's bungalow in the Dawdi area of Dombivli late on Saturday night. We recovered a cache of weapons hidden behind a fake panel of a newly installed shoe rack that did not match the house's interior," the official from the Crime Branch said.

Five country-made pistols and revolvers, some engraved with 'Made in USA,' and two air guns, were seized, along with 371 cartridges, 167 air gun pellets, a sword, a button knife, a sharp-edged weapon, and two steel rods, he said, adding that the seized items were worth Rs 10 lakh.

Investigation Underway

"The quantity of ammunition suggests the stockpile was fully operational. While Patil claims the weapons were mere 'props' for his gangster-themed social media videos, we are investigating if he was preparing a 'mini-army' or supplying arms to local criminals," the official said.

Patil, a history-sheeter, now faces fresh charges under the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.