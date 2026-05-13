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Delhi Police Arrest Influencer Over Objectionable Posts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 23:40 IST

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Delhi Police have arrested a social media influencer for allegedly posting objectionable content against the family of the late businessman Sunjay Kapur, sparking a legal investigation.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A social media influencer known as 'The Skin Doctor' has been arrested by Delhi Police.
  • The arrest follows a complaint lodged by the family of the late businessman Sunjay Kapur.
  • The influencer is accused of posting objectionable content against the Kapur family on social media.
  • Police have initiated an investigation into the social media posts and the circumstances surrounding them.

A social media influencer was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly posting objectionable posts against Sunjay Kapur's family after the businessman's death, police sources said on Wednesday.

Influencer Identified and Arrested

The accused has been identified as Dr Neelam Singh, who is known on social media as "The Skin Doctor", they said.

 

According to sources, a complaint in connection with the posts was lodged at the Vasant Kunj police station on behalf of the Kapur's family. Acting on the complaint, police initiated legal action and arrested the influencer.

The accused was questioned and subsequently taken into custody as part of the investigation, they said.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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