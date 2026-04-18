Social Media Influencer Arrested For Abusive Video At Gwalior Fort

An Indian social media influencer has been arrested after posting a video containing abusive language filmed at the historic Gwalior Fort with a Russian tourist.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points Social media influencer Radhe Gurjar arrested for uploading an abusive video at Gwalior Fort.

Gurjar persuaded a Russian tourist to record a reel, then used abusive language without her knowledge.

The video, uploaded on social media, led to a case being registered under the Information Technology Act.

Gurjar fled but was apprehended and has apologised, though the investigation continues.

A social media influencer was arrested on Saturday for allegedly uploading a reel containing abusive language with a Russian woman at the historic Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Details of the Incident at Gwalior Fort

The reel was shot two days ago when a group of foreign tourists visited the fort, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Manish Yadav told reporters.

"Radhe Gurjar persuaded a Russian woman tourist to shoot a video with him. The woman agreed to record a normal reel but the accused used abusive language and made obscene remarks in the video. However, since the woman did not understand Hindi, she continued smiling," Yadav said.

Legal Action and Apology

Gurjar later uploaded the video on social media, following which a case was registered against him under the Information Technology Act, the official added.

'He fled but was later apprehended and brought to Gwalior. The video has tarnished the image of Gwalior and the country. Gurjar has claimed he deleted the video. He has apologised and promised not to make such videos in the future. However, the probe into the case continues," the Deputy SP said.

Under Indian law, charges related to the Information Technology Act often involve sections concerning the transmission of obscene content. The investigation will likely focus on gathering evidence to support the charges and determining the intent behind the video's creation and distribution.