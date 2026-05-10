HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Inmate Allegedly Commits Suicide In Uttar Pradesh Jail

Inmate Allegedly Commits Suicide In Uttar Pradesh Jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 10, 2026 22:01 IST

x

An inmate serving time for robbery allegedly committed suicide in a Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, district jail, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Key Points

  • An inmate named Deepak allegedly committed suicide in a Bijnor district jail.
  • Deepak was serving a sentence for robbery at the time of his death.
  • The incident occurred when inmates were out of their barracks for lunch.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the inmate's suicide.

An inmate allegedly committed suicide inside a district jail in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Sunday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Krishna Gopal Singh said the deceased was identified as Deepak (30), a resident of Prithvipur. He was serving a sentence in a robbery case.

 

Details Surrounding The Inmate's Death

"Deepak allegedly hanged himself from a tree inside the jail premises during the afternoon. The incident occurred when inmates were taken out of their barracks for lunch," said Singh

The ASP said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while a forensic team inspected the spot. Police records show that Deepak was a history-sheeter at Bijnor Kotwali police station and several cases of robbery and dacoity were registered against him.

Investigation And Further Actions

Officials said further legal action will be taken based on the findings that emerge during the investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Sultanpur Jail Inmate Allegedly Commits Suicide
Sultanpur Jail Inmate Allegedly Commits Suicide
UP Jail Inmate Suspected of Suicide: Rape Accused Found Dead
UP Jail Inmate Suspected of Suicide: Rape Accused Found Dead
Man Dies In UP Police Custody; Negligence Probe Ordered
Man Dies In UP Police Custody; Negligence Probe Ordered
Mathura Jail Inmate Dies After Suspected Suicide Attempt
Mathura Jail Inmate Dies After Suspected Suicide Attempt
Protests Erupt After Undertrial Prisoner Dies in Buxar Jail
Protests Erupt After Undertrial Prisoner Dies in Buxar Jail

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 2

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

This emotional gesture by PM left the crowd roaring at Bengal BJP swearing-in 3:22

This emotional gesture by PM left the crowd roaring at...

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills5:09

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills

WATCH: PM Modi and Mithun Da Share Warm Handshake at Suvendu Adhikari's Oath Ceremony0:11

WATCH: PM Modi and Mithun Da Share Warm Handshake at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO