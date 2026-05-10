Inmate Allegedly Commits Suicide In Uttar Pradesh Jail

An inmate serving time for robbery allegedly committed suicide in a Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, district jail, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Key Points An inmate named Deepak allegedly committed suicide in a Bijnor district jail.

Deepak was serving a sentence for robbery at the time of his death.

The incident occurred when inmates were out of their barracks for lunch.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the inmate's suicide.

An inmate allegedly committed suicide inside a district jail in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Sunday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Krishna Gopal Singh said the deceased was identified as Deepak (30), a resident of Prithvipur. He was serving a sentence in a robbery case.

Details Surrounding The Inmate's Death

"Deepak allegedly hanged himself from a tree inside the jail premises during the afternoon. The incident occurred when inmates were taken out of their barracks for lunch," said Singh

The ASP said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while a forensic team inspected the spot. Police records show that Deepak was a history-sheeter at Bijnor Kotwali police station and several cases of robbery and dacoity were registered against him.

Investigation And Further Actions

Officials said further legal action will be taken based on the findings that emerge during the investigation.