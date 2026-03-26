Mathura Jail Inmate Dies After Suspected Suicide Attempt

A 57-year-old inmate's death in Mathura jail after an alleged suicide attempt highlights the pressures faced by prisoners awaiting trial and the potential impact of legal delays.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 57-year-old inmate in Mathura jail died after allegedly attempting suicide.

The inmate, Suresh, was reportedly stressed due to delays in his legal case and repeated lawyer changes.

Suresh had been in jail since May 2025 under the NDPS Act.

Preliminary investigations suggest disappointment over bail contributed to the suicide attempt.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the inmate's death in Mathura jail.

A 57-year-old inmate died after allegedly attempting suicide inside a barrack at the Mathura district jail early Thursday, a senior official said.

Jail Superintendent Anshuman Garg said the incident occurred at 2 am when the inmate, Suresh, went to use the washroom inside the barrack.

As inmates are locked in at night, a watchman is appointed from among them while guards remain stationed outside, he said.

"When Suresh did not return for about 10 minutes, the watchman checked and found that he had attempted to hang himself," Garg said.

The watchman immediately alerted the constable on duty, who informed other officials.

Suresh, who was still breathing, was rushed to the jail hospital, where he received initial treatment before being referred to the district hospital because his condition was critical, the officer said.

He was later declared dead at the district hospital, Garg added.

Investigation into the Circumstances

Preliminary inquiry suggests that Suresh was under stress due to delays in his case proceedings.

"His case was to be heard in the high court on March 24, but the matter did not come up, leaving him worried. He had also changed three to four lawyers in the past year," the superintendent said.

Officials found that Suresh had spoken to his father on Wednesday morning and repeatedly requested him to arrange a lawyer who could effectively present his case.

"Prima facie, he appeared disappointed over not getting bail. An investigation is underway," Garg said.

Suresh had been lodged in the Mathura jail since May 27, 2025, in a case under the NDPS Act registered at the Govardhan police station.