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Home  » News » UP Jail Inmate Suspected of Suicide: Rape Accused Found Dead

UP Jail Inmate Suspected of Suicide: Rape Accused Found Dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 19:28 IST

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An undertrial prisoner accused of rape has died in a Pratapgarh jail in Uttar Pradesh, with authorities investigating a suspected suicide.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An undertrial prisoner, Deepak alias Rahul, accused of rape, died in Pratapgarh district jail.
  • Police suspect the death was a suicide due to severe burn injuries sustained within the jail premises.
  • The deceased was lodged in jail since November 1, 2025, following orders from a special POCSO court.
  • A forensic team is conducting a detailed probe, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

An undertrial prisoner lodged in the district jail here in connection with a case of rape has allegedly died of suicide on Friday, police said.

"Prima facie, the incident appears to be a case of suicide. The inmate suffered severe burn injuries in the jail premises under suspicious circumstances," Jail Superintendent Rishabh Dwivedi said.

 

However, the exact cause will be ascertained after investigation, he said.

The deceased, Deepak alias Rahul -- a resident of Purwa Mirzapur in Rasoolabad area of Unnao district -- was lodged for rape since November 1, 2025, following orders of a special POCSO court, the officer said.

The said case was registered against him at Kandhai police station in Pratapgarh.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while a forensic team is conducting a detailed probe.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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