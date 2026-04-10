UP Jail Inmate Suspected of Suicide: Rape Accused Found Dead

An undertrial prisoner accused of rape has died in a Pratapgarh jail in Uttar Pradesh, with authorities investigating a suspected suicide.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An undertrial prisoner, Deepak alias Rahul, accused of rape, died in Pratapgarh district jail.

Police suspect the death was a suicide due to severe burn injuries sustained within the jail premises.

The deceased was lodged in jail since November 1, 2025, following orders from a special POCSO court.

A forensic team is conducting a detailed probe, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

An undertrial prisoner lodged in the district jail here in connection with a case of rape has allegedly died of suicide on Friday, police said.

"Prima facie, the incident appears to be a case of suicide. The inmate suffered severe burn injuries in the jail premises under suspicious circumstances," Jail Superintendent Rishabh Dwivedi said.

However, the exact cause will be ascertained after investigation, he said.

The deceased, Deepak alias Rahul -- a resident of Purwa Mirzapur in Rasoolabad area of Unnao district -- was lodged for rape since November 1, 2025, following orders of a special POCSO court, the officer said.

The said case was registered against him at Kandhai police station in Pratapgarh.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while a forensic team is conducting a detailed probe.