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Undertrial Prisoner Attacked In Delhi Jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 22:24 IST

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An undertrial prisoner in Delhi's Mandoli Jail was allegedly attacked by fellow inmates, prompting a police investigation into the jail assault and security protocols.

Key Points

  • An undertrial prisoner was allegedly attacked in Mandoli Jail in Delhi by fellow inmates.
  • The inmate, Hunny, was allegedly assaulted with a sharp object, sustaining injuries.
  • The incident occurred due to an ongoing dispute between the inmates.
  • Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the jail assault.

An undertrial prisoner lodged in Mandoli Jail in northeast Delhi was allegedly attacked with a sharp object by three fellow inmates inside a punishment cell, official sources said on Monday.

Details Of The Jail Attack

The incident took place on the night of May 11 inside Jail number 11 of the Mandoli prison complex.

 

According to jail sources, the injured inmate, Hunny (25), is lodged in the jail in connection with an Arms Act case.

Hunny alleged that he was performing prayers inside his cell around 8 pm when three inmates allegedly surrounded him and started assaulting him.

Investigation Into The Inmate Assault

The accused inmates allegedly had an ongoing dispute with Hunny. They allegedly attacked him with a sharp object, and he sustained injuries in his waist, left hand and thigh, he added.

Hearing the commotion, jail staff rushed to the spot and intervened, following which the injured inmate was rescued and taken to GTB Hospital for treatment.

Sources said information regarding the incident was received on the same night. However, as it was already late and due to existing jail procedures, the injured inmate's statement could not be recorded immediately.

A police team later visited the jail on May 14 and recorded the inmate's statement in connection with the case, the source added.

Police have registered an FIR into the matter and launched further investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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