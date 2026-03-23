Haryana Inmate Assaults Prisoner with Hot Oil, Injuring Eye

A prisoner in Haryana's Neemka jail is in critical condition after a fellow inmate threw hot oil on his face, highlighting ongoing security concerns within the facility following a recent murder.

Key Points An inmate in Neemka jail, Haryana, assaulted another prisoner by throwing hot oil on his face, causing severe burns and eye damage.

The assailant, Sumit, and the victim, Pawan, were both transferred from Karnal to Neemka jail and have a history of conflict.

The incident occurred during a scuffle when another prisoner was heating oil in the corridor.

This assault follows a recent murder in the same jail, raising serious questions about the security measures in place.

Authorities have initiated an investigation and plan to question Sumit regarding the attack.

An inmate involved in more than two dozen cases threw hot oil in another prisoner's face in Neemka jail here on Monday, police said.

The prisoner, who was severely burned and suffered damage to his left eye, was rushed to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital and was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for treatment.

The assaulting inmate, Sumit, was booked at Sadar Ballabgarh Police Station.

According to the police, Sumit and Pawan, both residents of Karnal, are inmates at Neemka jail.

In 2024, Sumit was transferred from Karnal to Neemka jail, where he got into a fight with Pawan, which continues still.

On Saturday night, according to the police, a scuffle broke out between the two, even as another prisoner was heating oil on a stove in the corridor outside the barracks.

Sumit threw the hot oil at Pawan's face, causing severe burns.

An officer said the police will take Sumit on a production warrant for questioning soon.

Concerns Over Jail Security

On February 12, Jammu and Kashmir gangster Arun Chaudhary alias Abu Jat killed terrorist Abdul Rehman in the same jail, by smashing his head with a stone.

The murder raised questions about the jail's security system.

The government suspended jail superintendent Harendra and his deputy Sachin Kaushik.