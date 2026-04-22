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Home  » News » Beed Jail Inmate Alleges Assault, Inquiry Demanded

Beed Jail Inmate Alleges Assault, Inquiry Demanded

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 21:03 IST

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An audio clip alleging an inmate assault in Beed jail has surfaced, prompting calls for an inquiry into the incident and raising concerns about prison conditions.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An audio clip alleges an inmate in Beed district jail was attacked.
  • The inmate claims prison authorities failed to act on his assault complaint.
  • The dispute reportedly arose over seating space within a barrack.
  • Jail Superintendent denies the assault, citing a written statement from the inmate.
  • District Shiv Sena president demands a thorough inquiry into the alleged incident.

An audio clip where an inmate of the Beed district jail is purportedly heard complaining about an attack on him surfaced on Wednesday, though a senior official denied that any such incident took place.

The jail houses several accused in the December 2024 Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

 

Inmate's Allegations of Assault

A voice in the audio clip claims that he was beaten up but the prison authorities failed to take any action.

The dispute reportedly took place over seating space inside a barrack.

Jail Authority's Response

Jail Superintendent Ramraje Chandane said that the inmate (whose voice is heard in the clip) submitted a written statement confirming that he had no complaint regarding any assault.

Demand for Inquiry

District Shiv Sena president Swapnil Galdhar alleged that attempts were being made to suppress the matter, and demanded a thorough inquiry.

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in the district, was abducted and tortured to death in December 2024 after he opposed an attempt to extort money from a wind power firm.

The Beed district jail houses inmates facing various charges. Allegations of assault within prison facilities often raise concerns about inmate safety and the effectiveness of internal grievance mechanisms. An independent inquiry, if conducted, would aim to determine the veracity of the claims and ensure accountability.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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