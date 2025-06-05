Undertrial beaten to death inside Delhi court lock-up

In a major security lapse, a man who was brought to Saket court for a hearing on Thursday was beaten to death inside the court's lock-up by two other prisoners, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The two accused allegedly kicked him repeatedly and smashed his head on the wall, they said.

Aman (24), who was facing trial in an attempted murder case, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by doctors.

Police sources said they have formed a team to investigate the matter, including why security personnel present at the lock-up were slow in responding.

Multiple undertrial prisoners were in the lock-up when Aman was allegedly attacked by Jitender alias Jitte and Jaidev alias Baccha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan in a statement said.

"Aman was brought to the Saket Court to be produced before it when the incident occurred in Kharja No. 5 of the lock-up," the DCP said.

Preliminary inquiry indicates that the attack stemmed from a previous dispute. In 2024, Aman allegedly assaulted Jitender and his brother with a knife.

"The rivalry appears to have persisted and escalated during their custody," police said.

Aman, a resident of Govindpuri, sustained severe injuries in the assault and was immediately rushed for medical examination but was declared dead during treatment, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, and a case of murder is being registered. Further investigation is underway.

Talking with PTI, Advocate Virender Kasana, former Secretary Patiala House Court Bar association said this was a major security lapse on the part of Delhi Police.

"This is a very serious incident and a major security lapse of Delhi Police. Putting three people who knew each other due to an old feud is a very serious issue. All police officials know when they are bringing criminals to produce them in court. But keeping them in a same cell is a major lapse in security," Kasana said.

Police must investigate the matter and fix responsibility of the police personnel who was present at the spot.

Sources in the police said senior police officers were informed about the matter and teams have been formed to investigate the entire matter.

The police teams will also ask other undertrial prisoners about the sequence of events, the source said. They will also try and understand why security officials inside the court lock-up did not respond on time.

Police said that Aman, Jitender and Jaidev were lodged in Tihar Jail Number 8.