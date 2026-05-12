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Youth Held In Indore For Murder Over Gaming Loan Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 12, 2026 00:52 IST

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A 19-year-old in Indore has been arrested for allegedly murdering a man over a heated dispute involving online gaming debts, highlighting the dangerous consequences of online gambling.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SCREEN POST/Unsplash.com

Photograph: Kind courtesy SCREEN POST/Unsplash.com

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old youth was arrested in Indore for allegedly murdering a 32-year-old man.
  • The murder stemmed from a financial dispute related to online gaming debts.
  • The accused allegedly owed the victim Rs 3 lakh from online gaming losses.
  • Police are investigating the mobile phones of both individuals to uncover the extent of their online gaming involvement.

A 19-year-old youth was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district for allegedly murdering a man over a dispute related to an online gaming loan, police said on Monday.

Online Gaming Debt Turns Deadly

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajendra Kumar Verma said Sameer Patel (32) was found dead in the Betma police station area on May 7.

 

Acting on a tip-off, police detained and questioned Ramzan Patel, who allegedly confessed to the crime, Verma told reporters.

Investigation Reveals Gaming Dispute

During preliminary interrogation, police found that Sameer and Ramzan were involved in online gaming and had a financial dispute over money won and lost in the games.

According to the officer, Ramzan had allegedly lost around Rs 10 lakh to Sameer in online games and had repaid Rs 7 lakh. However, a dispute broke out over the remaining Rs 3 lakh.

Accused Confesses to Murder

Verma said Ramzan allegedly killed Sameer by striking him on the head with a stone during the argument.

The officer said that the police is examining the mobile phones of both the accused and the deceased to ascertain how long they had been involved in online gaming and whether others were connected to the activity.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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