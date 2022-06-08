Lucknow boy shoots mother for not letting him play PUBG

A 16-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his mother as she stopped him from playing the online game PUBG, the Lucknow police said on Wednesday.

The boy was addicted to the online game and could not take his mother preventing him to play it, so he shot her dead, they said.

The police said they recovered the partially decomposed body of the woman on Tuesday night and sent it for post-mortem. The boy has been apprehended.

The minor fatally shot his mother on Saturday and kept the body locked inside a room of their house in Lucknow for two days before informing his father, an Army officer posted in West Bengal, about the incident, they said.

His nine-year-old sister was also at home when the incident took place. He allegedly threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone and used a room freshener to hide the smell of the decomposed body, the police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Qasim Abidi said, "The incident took place in Yamunapuram Colony under PGI police station area. The deceased used to live with her two children at the house. Her husband, who is a JCO (junior commissioned officer), is currently posted in West Bengal."

"The 16-year-old boy was addicted to online game PUBG. He told us that his mother used to stop him from playing the game, this is why he killed her. The minor used his father’s registered firearm to kill the mother," he said.

The police said they have recovered the weapon.

According to the police, the minor shot dead the mother on Saturday night and took his younger sister to another room and locked the room where the body was lying.

"On Tuesday evening, when the smell of the decomposed body became severe, he informed his father about the incident. The father called the neighbours and they informed the police," Abidi said.

"The boy initially tried to weave a false story around the incident but finally revealed the truth," he said.