Ahmedabad Men Arrested Over Deadly Instagram Dispute

Three men in Ahmedabad have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old following a heated argument over a provocative Instagram post, highlighting the dangerous real-world consequences of online disputes.

Key Points Three men arrested in Ahmedabad for the alleged murder of a 19-year-old.

The murder stemmed from a dispute over an old Instagram post.

The victim, Mohammed Salik Imtiyaz Hussain Sheikh, was fatally stabbed.

Another person, Kasib Saiyed, was injured in the attack.

Police have arrested three young men here for allegedly killing a 19-year-old and injuring another person following a dispute over an old Instagram post.

Rehan (20), Faizal Pathan (22) and Faizan Pathan (20), all residents of Juhapura, allegedly stabbed Mohammed Salik Imtiyaz Hussain Sheikh to death on Wednesday night, said inspector R M Chauhan of Vejalpur police station.

The Instagram Post That Triggered the Violence

"The incident occurred around 10:30 pm when Rehan, Faizal and Faizan picked a fight with Salik over an old Instagram story in which he had challenged them saying, 'Tumse jo ho sakta hai kar lo' (do what you can). The post is yet to be recovered from Salik's Instagram archive," the official said.

Details of the Attack

It was Rehan who allegedly caught hold of the victim and stabbed him on the right flank, causing fatal injuries. Another person named Kasib Saiyed was also injured as Faizan allegedly struck him with a stone and Rehan stabbed him on his forearm.

Ongoing Investigation

Further probe is on, the official said.

The Vejalpur police station is investigating the case. In India, social media posts that incite violence can lead to arrests under various laws related to public order and incitement to violence. The investigation will likely focus on the content of the Instagram post and the intent of the accused.