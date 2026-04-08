Indore Taxi Driver's Suicide Video Alleges Police Assault and Corruption

An Indore taxi driver's tragic suicide, fueled by a viral video alleging police assault and corruption, has triggered an official investigation and the suspension of a sub-inspector.

Key Points An Indore taxi driver died by suicide after alleging police assault and corruption in a video.

The taxi driver claimed police demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 after a minor car collision.

A sub-inspector has been suspended following the allegations of police misconduct.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police is leading the investigation into the incident and allegations.

A 25-year-old taxi driver died by suicide in Indore after recording a video alleging assault and corruption by the police, prompting the authorities to suspend a sub-inspector, an official said on Wednesday.

Abhishek Patil hanged himself at his home on Tuesday, the official said.

Before taking his life, Patil made an emotional video, which subsequently went viral on social media.

Allegations of Police Misconduct

Patil alleged in the video that his taxi had only lightly scratched another car in a minor collision in the Rajendra Nagar police station area on Monday night but the police sided with the other driver and assaulted him due to "corruption".

The police confiscated his taxi, threatened him, and demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000, he claimed. Officials said they immediately acted after learning about the allegations.

Investigation and Suspension

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani told PTI, "Taking cognisance of the taxi driver's video, we have suspended sub-inspector Manohar Pal, who was present at the scene during the incident."

The investigation has been handed over to an Assistant Commissioner of Police. The ACP has been asked to submit a probe report within three days, he said.

Action will be taken based on the investigation report, he added.