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Bihar Police Officer Dies by Suicide in Vaishali District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 06, 2026 22:54 IST

A Bihar police officer's alleged suicide in Vaishali district has prompted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, raising questions about the pressures faced by law enforcement personnel.

Key Points

  • A police sub-inspector in Vaishali district, Bihar, allegedly died by suicide using his service revolver.
  • The deceased officer, Kaushal Kishore Kumar, was in-charge of the Jadhua outpost.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest personal reasons may have led to the suicide.
  • The incident occurred at the officer's rented accommodation; his wife was in another room at the time.
  • Police have launched a further investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the officer's death.

A police sub-inspector allegedly died by suicide on Monday after shooting himself in the head with his service revolver in Bihar's Vaishali district, officials said.

The incident occurred at a rented accommodation in Bankman Colony under the jurisdiction of the Town police station, shortly after the officer returned home in the evening.

 

The deceased, identified as Kaushal Kishore Kumar, was posted as the in-charge of Jadhua outpost.

Talking to reporters here, Vaishali SP Vikram Sihag said, "The sub-inspector died by suicide using his service revolver. Prima facie, it appears to be due to personal reasons."

At the time of the incident, his wife was reportedly in another room.

Police said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Investigation Underway

Further investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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