Home  » News » Man Dies After Fall; Family Alleges Police Misconduct

Man Dies After Fall; Family Alleges Police Misconduct

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 05, 2026 21:47 IST

An Indore man's death after a fall from a building has triggered allegations of police misconduct, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Key Points

  • A young man in Indore died after falling from a fifth-floor building.
  • The man's sister alleges a police officer slapped him prior to his death, leading to his extreme action.
  • Police deny the allegation of assault and state they only counselled the man after a disturbance.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
  • The deceased had a history of psychiatric treatment and a prior assault case against him.

A young man allegedly committed suicide here by jumping from the fifth floor of a building on Thursday, with his sister claiming that he had been slapped by a policeman which led him to take the extreme step.

The police, however, denied the slapping incident.

 

Raj Makwana (22) jumped from the residential building in Tapti Complex in Chandan Nagar area in the early hours on Thursday and died on the spot, a police official said.

On the previous night, he had had a heated argument with the security guard and police had been called to the spot, the official said.

Makwana's elder sister Nikita told reporters that he had stepped out for a walk after feeling uneasy at home late Wednesday night.

"Police arrived on the scene after receiving information from the security guard (following a quarrel) and questioned my brother. My brother apologised to the police, saying 'sorry.' Despite this, a police officer slapped him," she said.

Makwana later told his family members that he was afraid the police would take him away, she added.

Police Response and Investigation

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Tilak Karole told PTI, "A police vehicle visited the scene after receiving information about Makwana creating a ruckus. Police officers counseled him and asked him to remain calm. 45 minutes later, he jumped to his death."

Karole dismissed the allegation that a police official slapped him. "The post-mortem report did not disclose any assault on Makwana. We are investigating his death," he said.

The deceased had been undergoing psychiatric treatment and had an old case registered against him under section 324 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
